200 civilians mistakenly killed in Iraq, Syria, says US military

The US military has concluded that 11 civilians were inadvertently killed in airstrikes in Iraq and Syria which targeted Islamic State militants and equipment late last year.

This brings the total number of innocent civilians killed since the US began striking IS to almost 200.

US Central Command said four reports of possible civilian deaths were found to be credible. One strike was near Raqqa, Syria, in December, and three were in Mosul, Iraq, in October and December.

Seven reports were found not credible, and 10 reports are still being reviewed.

Independent monitoring groups and activists have repeatedly said coalition and other airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians.

The US-led coalition began airstrikes in Iraq in August, 2014, and in Syria a month later.