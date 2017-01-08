Jerusalem: At least 4 dead as truck rams into soldiers, terror attack suspected

A truck driven by a Palestinian rammed into pedestrians on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday killing four people, according to Israeli police who called it a deliberate attack.

“It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack,” a police spokesperson said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were “strewn on the street”. The radio said the driver of the vehicle was shot.

Police said the dead, three women and one man, were all in their twenties.

An Israeli bus driver who witnessed the incident said on the radio the truck ploughed into a group of soldiers, and that they fired on the driver, who reversed direction and ran over them again.

“They shot him, until they neutralised him,” said the bus driver, who gave his name only as Moshe. Israeli TV stations said the driver was killed, and footage showed bullet holes in the truck’s windscreen.

Israeli television stations said at least four people were killed and that some 15 wounded were strewn on the street at the Armon Hanatziv promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

Israel Radio reported the driver was a Palestinian but did not immediately give his name.

A wave of Palestinian street attacks, including vehicle rammings, has largely slowed but not stopped completely since it began in October 2015.