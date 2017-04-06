Autopsies reveal chemical weapons used by Assad’s regime in Syria, says Turkey

Turkey on Thursday said autopsies of three Syrians killed in an attack in rebel-held northwestern Syria confirmed that chemical weapons had been used by president Bashar al-Assad’s regime, state media reported.

“Autopsies were carried out on three of the bodies after they were brought from Idlib. The results of the autopsy confirms that chemical weapons were used,” justice minister Bekir Bozdag said, quoted by state-run Anadolu news agency.

“This scientific investigation also confirms that Assad used chemical weapons,” Bozdag added, without giving further details.

Thirty-two injured Syrians were brought to southern Turkey for medical treatment but three of them died in hospital.

More than 80 people, including at least 30 children and 20 women, were killed in the chemical attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun early Tuesday, and the toll could still rise.

Russia’s defence ministry on Wednesday said a poisonous gas contamination in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun was the result of gas leaking from a rebel chemical weapons depot after it was hit by Syrian government air strikes.

However, the United States had blamed the administration of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad for the attack.