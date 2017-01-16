Germany’s Steinmeier says NATO concerned at Trump’s remarks

President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks that NATO is obsolete have caused concern at the US-led military alliance and also appeared at odds with his own officials, German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

Steinmeier said he had met NATO head Jens Stoltenberg earlier Monday “where the statements of President-elect Trump... were received with concern.”

“This is in contradiction with what the American defence minister said in his hearing in Washington only some days ago and we have to see what will be the consequences for American policy,” he added.