In Pics: Chinese pet owners turn to acupuncture to treat cats and dogs
Pet owners in China are turning to acupuncture to help soothe the aches and pains of their beloved cats and dogs. An increasing number of pet owners are now opting for acupuncture with surgical removal of tumours often leading to complications.world Updated: Aug 22, 2017 15:54 IST
Traditional Chinese practitioners believe acupuncture which involves inserting long, fine needles at specific places known as meridians of the body can stimulate blood circulation to promote healing and relieve some aches and pains.On its website, the International Veterinary Acupuncture Society said acupuncture has been used in veterinary practice in China “for thousands of years to treat many ailments.”
In a new trend, pet owners in China are turning to acupuncture to help soothe the aches and pains of their beloved cats and dogs. An increasing number of pet owners are now opting for acupuncture to treat pets suffering from ailments ranging from arthritis to paralysis among other medical conditions that result in loss of movement.
Jin Rishan, a specialist at the Shanghai TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center, said they have treated more than 2,000 cats and dogs since the clinic opened four years ago.
Wang Xijuan, 74, took her cat to a session at a Shanghai clinic and said, “China is famous for acupuncture. I took the cat here immediately to have a try.” A single session costs 260 yuan ($39) and last for about 45 minutes.
According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, about 7% of Chinese urban households now have a dog while nearly 2% have a cat prompting strong growth in the local pet industry in recent years.
With increasingly busy lifestyles and growing stress at work and home, more and more consumers are adopting pets as companions as a means of relief. According to research firm Euromonitor, the pet healthcare industry is expected to grow by more than 50% by 2019.
Jin said about 80 percent of their patients have shown some improvement after treatment while adding,“Making a paralysed and dependent dog stand up is our ultimate goal.”