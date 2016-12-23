LIVE| Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board: Reports

An Airbus 320 of Libya’s Afriqiyah Airways with 118 people on board was on Friday hijacked and landed in Malta, with media reports saying two suspected hijackers were threatening to blow up the aircraft.

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted he had been alerted to a “potential hijack” of the Libyan plane.

Below are the live updates:

5:15pm: The hijacker told crew he was “pro-Gaddafi” and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not its seven crew, if his demands were met, the Times of Malta said.

5:12pm: It was unclear what the demands were or whether the hijacker was acting alone. Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising in 2011, and the country has been racked by factional violence since.

5:10pm: Malta state TV says two hijackers on diverted Libya plane have hand grenades and threatening to blow up aircraft .

5:08pm: Tripoli confirms hijacked Libyan plane diverted to Malta.

5:05pm: The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac.

4:46pm: Maltese government sources told AFP there were 118 people on board the plane, including seven crew.

4:45pm: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by - JM,” Malta’s PM tweeted from his official account.