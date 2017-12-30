Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Manchester, one injured

A fire broke out at a 12-storey building in Manchester on Saturday night.

The Manchester fire department said 12 fire engines tackled the blaze in the apartments on Joiner Street in the Northern Quarter.

The fire was soon brought under control. One person suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital.

The fire department asked people nearby to “avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors shut”.

Videos on social media platforms showed flames erupting from the building. The police said the fire originated on the ninth floor of the building.

Here are the highlights:

11.40pm: The Manchester City Council says that its staff are now on site with emergency services to offer support for any residents affected by the fire.

11.38pm: Manchester fire department reports that the fire had spread to several floors but has been brought under control.

The fire had spread to multiple floors but we have things well under control here. Firefighters along with colleagues from the Police and Ambulance service have done an amazing job to tackle this difficult incident! More updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/lgBOPX54Hq — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) December 30, 2017

11.20pm:

Fire in Manchester apartment block. @manctraffic was an eyewitness. pic.twitter.com/40kjnJH48r — BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) December 30, 2017

11.16pm: Roads leading to the area are shut.

11.15pm: Manchester’s fire department tweets that 12 fire tenders are still tackling the blaze.

One casualty suffering from smoke inhalation has been taken to the hospital.