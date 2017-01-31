 New US chief lawyer to defend Donald Trump’s immigration ban, says official | world-news | Hindustan Times
New US chief lawyer to defend Donald Trump’s immigration ban, says official

world Updated: Jan 31, 2017 13:27 IST
AFP, Washington
Donald Trump

The new US acting attorney general Federal prosecutor Dana Boente.(Reuters photo)

The new US acting attorney general on Monday vowed to defend President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order, hours after his predecessor was ousted for defying it.

Federal prosecutor Dana Boente was named to the position after Trump sacked Sally Yates, a Barack Obama appointee held over pending confirmation of Trump’s nominee Jeff Sessions.

Read: Trump fires acting attorney general for defying ‘Muslim ban’, names successor

Yates had instructed department of justice lawyers not to defend the ban on immigration from seven Muslim nations.

“Based upon the office of legal counsel’s analysis, which found the executive order both lawful on its face and properly drafted, I hereby rescind former acting attorney general Sally Q Yates January 30, 2017, guidance and direct the men and women of the department of justice to do our sworn duty and to defend the lawful orders of our President,” Boente said in a statement.

