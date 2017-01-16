 Orlando shooter Omar Mateen’s widow arrested for obstruction of justice: FBI | world-news | Hindustan Times
Orlando shooter Omar Mateen’s widow arrested for obstruction of justice: FBI

Jan 16, 2017
AP, Washington
The FBI arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter, Noor Salman on Monday, on charges in Florida including obstruction of justice. (AP file photo)

The FBI arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen on charges of obstruction of justice, a US law enforcement official said on Monday.

The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody on Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in California court on Tuesday. She’s facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

<