Pakistan: Man confesses to using 25 children for online porn business

A Pakistani man arrested for selling child pornography online has confessed that he lured some 25 children into the heinous act on the pretext of imparting them computer education, the media reported on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber crime wing on Tuesday arrested Saadat Amin, 45, from Sargodha in Punjab province and seized his computer and laptop, reports Dawn online.

FIA cyber crime head Deputy Director Shahid Hasan said the scam is “first of its kind” in Pakistan.

“During interrogation Amin revealed that he had been selling child pornographic content online for the last few years. Amin used to lure children on the pretext of imparting computer education. He even paid between 3,000 and 5,000 Pakistani rupees to the parents of the victims, saying that their children would learn computer hardware and software (skills) at his one-room rented workshop in Sargodha,” an FIA official told Dawn.

The FIA cyber crime wing launched a probe into the matter on being informed by Norwegian Embassy through a letter that the country’s police had arrested a man in connection with the child pornographic content and that Saadat Amin was one of his accomplices in Pakistan.

According to Amin, he not only sold his own recordings but also “video clips hacked from the servers of Russian and Bangladeshi porn websites to buyers in Norway and Sweden.”

The Norwegian man paid Amin between $100 and $400 for different videos involving young boys, the official said.

So far, the FIA has recovered some 65,000 child pornography video clips from the Amin’s possession hacked from foreign websites.