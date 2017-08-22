 Qatar criticizes Saudi “political manipulation” of hajj | world-news | Hindustan Times
Qatar criticizes Saudi “political manipulation” of hajj

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry is criticizing as “illogical” Saudi Arabia’s decision to only fly Qatari pilgrims to the kingdom on Saudi aircraft, and cautioned against exploiting the hajj “as a tool for political manipulation.”

world Updated: Aug 22, 2017 17:50 IST
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 20, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways plane taking-off from the Hamad International Airport in Doha. Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2017 said Qatar had refused to allow its planes to land in Doha to transport Qatari Muslims to Mecca for the annual hajj pilgrimage.
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 20, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways plane taking-off from the Hamad International Airport in Doha. Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2017 said Qatar had refused to allow its planes to land in Doha to transport Qatari Muslims to Mecca for the annual hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)

The annual hajj pilgrimage is performed at Islam’s holiest site in Mecca.

The ministry’s statement, released Tuesday on the state-run Qatar News Agency, also criticized Saudi King Salman’s offer to fly Qatari pilgrims at his expense. The ministry said the state of Qatar and Qatari pilgrims “don’t need aid in terms of covering the cost of hajj and portraying it as a charity.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia unilaterally reopened its border with Qatar to allow Qataris to attend the hajj amid a monthslong rift between the neighboring countries.

