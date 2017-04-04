 Russia confirms suicide bomber suspected in St. Petersburg attack, says Putin’s presence ‘noteworthy’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Russia confirms suicide bomber suspected in St. Petersburg attack, says Putin’s presence ‘noteworthy’

world Updated: Apr 04, 2017 16:12 IST
Agencies
Saint Petersburg

Security and the emergency services are seen near Sennaya Ploshchad metro station which was closed over an anonymous call of a bomb threat in the underground, in St. Petersburg, Russia.(REUTERS)

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Tuesday that they suspected a suicide bomber was behind the attack in the Saint Petersburg metro Monday that killed 14 people and injured dozens.

Investigators said in a statement that “it has been established that the explosive device could have been activated by a man whose fragmented remains were discovered in the third carriage” of the train. It was not immediately clear whether he counted among the dead.

Read more

President Vladimir Putin’s presence in St. Petersburg at the time of a bomb attack is “noteworthy”, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that such attacks in Russia were a challenge for every Russian citizen, including the president.

tags

more from world

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you