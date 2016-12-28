 Turkish military ‘neutralises’ 44 Islamic State militants in northern Syria | world-news | Hindustan Times
Turkish military ‘neutralises’ 44 Islamic State militants in northern Syria

world Updated: Dec 28, 2016 14:51 IST
Reuters, Ankara
This photo released on Sunday, November 13, 2016 by the Baladi News Network, an opposition activist media organization, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters raising their guns in the back of pick-up trucks in northern Syria. (AP Photo)

The Turkish military said on Wednesday it had “neutralised” 44 Islamic State militants and wounded 117 as part of its operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

In a statement, the military also said seven rebels had been wounded in clashes over the past day, while 154 Islamic State targets had been struck by artillery and other weaponry.

Rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to al-Bab for weeks under the “Euphrates Shield” operation launched by Turkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners and Kurdish fighters from its Syrian border.

