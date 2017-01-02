 Turkish, Russian aircraft destroy Islamic State targets in Syria: Army | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Turkish, Russian aircraft destroy Islamic State targets in Syria: Army

world Updated: Jan 02, 2017 17:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Ankara
Highlight Story

Russian SU-27 fighter jet. (Reuters File Photo)

Turkish warplanes and artillery have struck Islamic State targets in Syria, killing 22 of the group’s militants, while Russian aircraft hit jihadists near the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, Turkey’s military said on Monday.

In a round-up of its military operations over the past 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said the Russian aircraft destroyed Islamic State targets in the area of Dayr Kak, 8 km (5 miles) southwest of al-Bab.

The Turkish military operation, dubbed ‘Euphrates Shield’, was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State militants away from the border region and in recent weeks the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<