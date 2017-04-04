 US is bankrupt, being run by an ‘idiot’, says Islamic State | world-news | Hindustan Times
US is bankrupt, being run by an ‘idiot’, says Islamic State

world Updated: Apr 04, 2017 23:10 IST
Donald Trump

Referring to US President Donald Trump, the Islamic State said the United States was drowning and being run by an idiot.(AP)

The Islamic State on Tuesday said the United States was drowning and “being run by an idiot”.

In the first official remarks by the group referring to US President Donald Trump since he assumed office, Islamic State spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said: “You (the US) are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye.”

“...There is no more evidence than (that) you being run by an idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is,” he said in a recording released on Tuesday on messaging network Telegram.

