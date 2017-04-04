US is bankrupt, being run by an ‘idiot’, says Islamic State

The Islamic State on Tuesday said the United States was drowning and “being run by an idiot”.

In the first official remarks by the group referring to US President Donald Trump since he assumed office, Islamic State spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said: “You (the US) are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye.”

“...There is no more evidence than (that) you being run by an idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is,” he said in a recording released on Tuesday on messaging network Telegram.