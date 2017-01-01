 Welcome to Hollyweed: Famous Hollywood sign changed in new year prank in LA | world-news | Hindustan Times
Welcome to Hollyweed: Famous Hollywood sign changed in new year prank in LA

world Updated: Jan 02, 2017 01:32 IST
AP
AP, Los Angeles
Highlight Story

Hollywood sign read Hollyweed on the morning of January 1, 2016. (Twitter/ Tommy Chong)

Los Angeles residents awoke New Year’s Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city’s Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

