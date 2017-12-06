‘You are wrong’: Secretary of State Tillerson says of reports he will be fired by Trump

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said there was no truth in reports that the White House had a plan to fire him and replace him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo.

“This is a narrative that keeps coming up about every six weeks and I would say you need to get some new sources because your story keeps being wrong,” he told reporters at NATO.

He declined to go into detail on plans to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem but said President Donald Trump was committed to the Middle East peace process and working on “new approaches.”