‘Your favourite Obama moment’: This White House farewell video will move you to tears

Ahead of US president Barack Obama’s final address on Tuesday, people – citizens and celebrities alike – came together in a farewell video reminiscing their favourite ‘Obama moment’.

The video, ‘Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency’, posted by the White House chronicles Obama’s journey from 2008, the year he was first elected to office, and how he steered healthcare and many other legislative reforms in the last eight years.

It begins with photographs of some of the most memorable moments during Obama’s presidency and foreign tours that the US President embarked on.

Apart from celebrities such as John Legend to Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio to Kerry Washington, the video features reactions from children, youth and the sundry and captures their memorable moments with the US president.

“It was the first time I felt the White House belonged to everybody,” political activist Gloria Steinem recounted her first brush with the US president.

“You really felt those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We the people’. It was one of those first times in my life that I felt I was really part of that ‘We’, actor Kerry Washington echoed Steinem’s thoughts.

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio, who is dabbling with environmental activism of late, talked about Obama’s speech at the United Nations where he addressed climate change as an important issue facing future generations.

“When I was at the UN and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing not only this generation but all future generations. It was inspiring,” DiCaprio said.

Singer-songwriter John Legend admits coyly that he had never cried before from election results, highlighting how Obama’s presidency managed to pull people closer to the polity.

The video also touches upon some of the most iconic moments in The White House history including the ones when it was splashed with the colours of the rainbow to celebrate the rights of the LGBTQ community and the illumination of the diya (lamp) to mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan said Obama’s legacy will remain etched in our memories. “How often do we remember Jackie Robinson — everybody knows him,” Jordan said. “To me, he will be the Jackie Robinson of politics.”

It’s bound to leave you in tears. Watch it here.