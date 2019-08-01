Unrest on AMU campus after protests by students

aligarh

FORCES DEPLOYED Four AMUSU office-bearers arrested for disturbing peace at varsity

Unrest prevailed on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus after students staged protests on Wednesday and Thursday.

The former president, vice-president, secretary of the AMU students’ Union (AMUSU) and a cabinet member were arrested on Thursday by cops deployed on the campus and taken to the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh.

On Wednesday, the AMUSU had submitted its charter of demands to the vice-chancellor, seeking to stop establishment of a police check post at the university circle, curbing involvement of district administration and police in the university’s affairs, one-sided action against students by SIT under political pressure, review of debarment of students on ground of unfair means, revocation of action against AMUSU office-bearers and removal of AMU registrar Abdul Hameed (IPS).

“Four student leaders have been arrested for disturbing peace on the campus and sent to prison after being charged under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” stated Aakash Kulhari, SSP (Aligarh).

“The situation is peaceful on the university campus and to ensure it further, the Rapid Action Force, PAC and policemen are being deployed,” added SSP Aligarh.

Those arrested included former president of AMUSU M Imtiaz Salman, former vice-president Hamza Sufiyan, former secretary Huzaifa Aamir and cabinet member Moinuddin. Besides, 10 students from Syedna Tahir Saifuddin School administration, AMU were suspended.

The AMU administration had on Wednesday rusticated former vice- president of AMUSU Hamza Sufiyan for five years after he was suspended from rolls of university for repeated acts of indiscipline.

Earlier in the day, a case was lodged by AMU administration against former secretary of AMUSU Huzaifa Aamir on similar charges. Aamir had placed a lock on the office of AMU registrar and locked the Purani Chungi Gate of the university. He was suspended from the university on charges of misconduct.

Before being arrested, Huzaifa Aamir and Hamza Sufiyan accused the university administration of high handedness and said authorities were not allowing democratic rights to students.

“As student leader, we had only raised students’ concern but we are being penalised. University authorities are not prepared to talk to us and are bent upon dictatorship,” alleged Hamza Sufiyan, former vice president of AMUSU.

“Cases are being registered against us when we raise voice for students,” stated Aamir.

The AMU administration had already denied that any police chowki was being set up on the AMU campus.

“The Syedna Tahir Saifuddin School administration, AMU has suspended 10 students of the school for ‘prima facie found involved’ in creating ruckus and nuisance in the university’s administrative block and committing acts of indiscipline and gross misconduct,” said a press statement issued by AMU PRO.

“Some students of Syedna Tahir Saifuddin School misbehaved with the principal and teachers and came out from the school. The agitated students led by former vice-president and the former secretary of AMUSU barged into the administrative block and damaged the university property, including CCTV camera, window panes, name plate, etc. They also tried to stop the vehicle of the V-C when he was leaving the administrative block,” stated Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson, AMU.

According to the suspension order issued by the STS School administration, these students were suspended from school rolls, with immediate effect, pending enquiry, and the school campus will also remain out of bounds for them during the suspension period.

