Keeping traditions alive in a new age style

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:04 IST

Formed in 2014, Swaraag explores the possibilities of Rajasthani folk renditions when it is mixed with modern instruments. From tabla to drums, sitar to acoustic guitar, traditional Rajasthani morchang to saxophone, the band tries to make a fusion out of Indian and Western elements.

The band features Pratap Singh Nirwan (founder and team coach), Asif Khan (lead singer), Arif Khan (zitar player, another version of a sitar), Tasruf Ali (saxophone), Rishab Rozar (guitar), Arif Khan (khartal and morchang player), Sajid Khan (drummer) and Saif Ali Khan (tabla player).

Over the years, from being part of films to owning the stage in international and national events, folk musicians have come a long way. We spoke to Pratap, Asif, and Arif from the band to understand more about their music.

How was Swaraag formed?

Arif: Pratap (Singh Nirwan) and I met sometime in 2014. We started working with a small instrumental band, and as time passed, we realised that we had to include more instruments, even vocals. We included Asif Khan, who is my younger brother, and he is fond of Sufi music and is a devout follower of the late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. As we are from Rajasthan, we added Rajasthani folk music and instruments like the morchang, too. We have three flavours going on in the band — Rajasthani, Sufi and instrumental. Over time, as we started performing at weddings and corporate events, we realised that to connect with a larger base of people, we should include Bollywood numbers, and we have done that, too! When we started, we didn’t want to go with fusion. It was simply an instrumental band. Now, we perform on Padharo Mhare Desh with the zitar and the saxophone and everyone loves that rendition.

How do you think has music evolved over the years?

Asif: A decade ago, when we listened to a song, we tried to connect ourselves with its lyrics and music. A song was popular via word of mouth or publicity. Times have changed now, as the value of a song, depends on the number of viewers and subscribers.

What is your vision of the band considering how music has been changing?

Pratap: There are a lot of instrumental and fusion bands in the market. But they’re there for sometime and then, they disappear. But on a bigger stage, instrumental bands don’t get enough exposure. There are differences in the earnings of a commercial artiste and a classical and folk artiste. These are the things, we are keen to understand and accordingly, we’re trying to place ourselves in the market.

Arif: We also want to standardise Rajasthani folk music. We want to make its presence felt. Rajasthani music has always been of prominence. But, I don’t think it’s as popular as Gujarati Garbha, for instance.

Do you think folk artistes get the kind of recognition they deserve?

Pratap: No, I don’t. Their value is rather low, and when it comes to how their value could be worth more, nobody is really interested in that. This needs to be brought to the fore. I know a lot of folk artistes who have performed worldwide. They live outside the country for months on end. But their family’s living conditions have not become any better. They are not educated enough to understand how to manage themselves and their families. They earn money and don’t know where it disappears. We need to work towards making their lives better.