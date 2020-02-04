Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Chandni Chowk candidates

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 03:45 IST

The Chandni Chowk assembly constituency will see triangular contest in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Congress has fielded Alka Lamba to take on Prahlad Singh Sawhney of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Lamba who contested on an AAP ticket in 2015 from the Chandni Chowk seat had defeated Gupta by a margin of 18,287 votes. Lamba polled 36,756 votes, while Gupta secured 18,469 votes. Sawhney who fought on a Congress ticket, finished third.

Lamba quit the AAP in September last year, following months of tussle with the party leadership.

Delhi is set to vote on February 8 and the results of the assembly elections will be declared on February 11.

AAP candidate Prahlad Singh Sawhney started his career in the Congress. He has been a four-time Congress MLA from the Chandni Chowk constituency. Sawhney won from the seat in 1998, 2003, 2008, and 2013 before losing to Lamba in 2015.

He also served as chairman Civil Lines zone from 1983 to 1990. Sawhney joined Arvind Kejriwal’s party in October last year.

BJP’s candidate is Suman Kumar Gupta, a former councillor and a well-known party leader in the Chandni Chowk area. Gupta had contested the 2015 and 2013 Delhi assembly elections also from Chandni Chowk but had been unsuccessful both times.

Kejriwal’s AAP had swept the Delhi assembly elections in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had won from 3 constituencies while the Congress could not get any seat.

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020:

Date of polling: February 8

Date of counting: February 11

CHANDNI CHOWK CONSTITUENCY:

Sitting MLA: Alka Lamba (earlier AAP, now Congress)

Winning margin in 2015: 18,287 votes

Runner up and party: Suman Kumar Gupta (BJP)

Number of voters in 2015: 1,13,784

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 65.5%

Number of male voters in 2015: 62,723

Number of female voters in 2015: 51,055