Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Shalimar Bagh candidates

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 03:45 IST

Shalimar Bagh is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and falls in the Chandni Chowk area. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again given ticket to sitting MLA Bandana Kumari from this seat.

Bandana Kumari had won from Shalimar Bagh in the 2013 assembly polls too. She is a former deputy speaker of the Delhi assembly and also helmed the Aam Aadmi Party’s women wing Mahila Shakti.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Bandana Kumari defeated Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by over 10,000 votes.

For the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, BJP has once again opted for Rekha Gupta. She has held many posts in the party and is a former general secretary and president of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

Gupta has been a member of the national executive of the BJP and general secretary of Delhi state unit.

The Congress candidate from Shalimar Bagh is JS Nayol. He is the national vice president of Indian National Trade Union Congress, the trade union wing of the party.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 in a single phase. The counting of votes and results will be declared on February 11.

Bandana Kumari came to the scene in 2013 polls after defeating three-time sitting MLA Ravinder Nath Bansal of BJP.

Kumari won in 2015 by garnering 62,656 votes while BJP’s Rekha Gupta came second with 51,678 votes. Congress candidate Sulekh Aggarwal received 3,200 votes.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 after winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP got 3 seats and Congress failed to win a single seat.

Delhi assembly elections 2020

Date of polling: February 8

Counting date: February 11

Shalimar Bagh

Sitting MLA: Bandana Kumari of AAP

Winning margin in 2015: 10,978

Runner up name, party: Rekha Gupta of BJP

Number of voters in 2015: 1,74,417

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 68.90 %

Number of male voters in 2015: 94,157

Number of female voters in 2015: 80,250