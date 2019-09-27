LDF candidate Mani C Kappen wins Kerala’s Pala assembly bypoll
The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF won the byelection to Pala assembly constituency, wresting the seat from the opposition Congress-led UDF.
Kappen, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, defeated Pulikkunel, a faction leader of the Kerala Congress (M) by 2,943 votes.
Pala was a bastion of the Congress-led UDF, held by veteran leader and former finance minister K M Mani for the last five decades.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of Mani in April.
The win has come as a huge relief to the LDF after its rout in the Lok Sabha polls.
The bypoll was viewed as an acid test for UDF and the BJP headed NDA as a victory would have given boost to the three major combines prospects in the by-elections to five more assembly constituencies scheduled for October 21.
