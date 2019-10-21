e-paper
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs

Rahul Gandhi shared a video clip of sitting BJP MLA Bakshish Singh Virk and called him “the most honest man” in the BJP.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called BJP lawmaker Bakshish Singh Virk as the ‘most honest man’ in the party.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called BJP lawmaker Bakshish Singh Virk as the ‘most honest man’ in the party. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP on Monday after one its candidates in the Haryana assembly elections purportedly said that no matter which button is pressed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs), votes would go to the ruling party.

Voting is on for the 90 seats in Haryana where BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar is seeking a second term. Gandhi shared a video clip of Bakshish Singh Virk, the MLA from Assandh seat, and called him “the most honest man” in the BJP.

Virk has said that the video is “fake” and it was an attempt by his opponents to defame him and the BJP.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Virk and has sent former deputy election commissioner Vinod Zutshi to the Assandh constituency in Karnal after the video went viral on social media.

“Zutshi has been requested to take necessary corrective action and ensure free, fair and peaceful election,” the poll panel said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the BJP knows it will be “rejected” by the people and so its MLA was making such remarks.

Voting for both the Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies are taking place on Monday. The results will be declared on October 24.

In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats in Haryana and has set itself a target of 75-plus this time.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:46 IST

