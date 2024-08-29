Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024 astro tips for smart investments
Read Aquarius daily horoscope for August 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Do not spend heavily and instead go for smart investments.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in turbulent times
Settle the romance-related issues today and spend more time together. No major professional challenge will cause trouble. Be smart in financial handling.
Look for happiness in the relationship. Go for smart professional decisions. Do not spend heavily and instead go for smart investments. No major health issue will trouble you.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
The relationship will be robust and free from tremors. Single natives, especially females will find love today and will also get a proposal in the first half of the day. The relationship will have the support of the family including the elders. Married females should also maintain a good relationship with the members of the spouse’s family. Be both a good communicator and a good listener if you have just stepped into a new relationship.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Consider new tasks today that will let you experiment, leading to career growth. IT professionals, healthcare employees, chefs, finance managers, and armed personnel will have a chaotic day. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. If you’ve got a job interview scheduled, attend it with confidence to receive the offer letter. Some businessmen will see opportunities to expand the trade to new territories and this will also have the blessings of partners.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Though financial prosperity will be there, it is good to avoid lending a huge amount to a sibling. However, you may contribute to charity. Businessmen will see good returns and may also see funds for future expansions. You will be able to receive pending dues but traders and entrepreneurs will have trouble in raising funds for expansion. Today, you may consider buying electronic appliances, furniture, and jewelry.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Ensure you take proper medical care whenever needed. There can be mild health issues in the second half of the day related to breathing and you may require visiting a doctor. Today is not good to travel to hilly areas and those who have asthma or chest-related issues must avoid it. You need to have a medical kit ready while traveling today.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
