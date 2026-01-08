Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 8, 2026: Entrepreneurs may make new partnership deals

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: You must be careful while lifting heavy objects.

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the day engaged

    Be expressive in terms of love. You will take up new tasks at the workplace to achieve positive outcomes. Both your health and wealth are also good.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Focus on work, and you will see positive results. Keep the lover happy and settled today. Financially, you will be stronger. No serious ailments will hurt you as well.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Continue the commitment to the love affair and also provide personal space to the lover. Your partner will demand more attention, and it is your responsibility to provide it. You may take a call on your marriage today. The second part of the day is also good to propose to the crush. Do not let a third person interfere in your love life. This may complicate issues, and you should also be ready to spare time for the partner.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    The commitment at the workplace will bring positive outcomes. Bankers, lawyers, IT, and healthcare professionals will see a tough day, while hospitality and mechanical professionals will get a raise. Those who have a new project assigned must ensure to creation of a good rapport with the clients. You should also be careful to stay in the good book of the management. Students are required to pay more attention to academics. Entrepreneurs will make new partnership deals and can also confidently move ahead with the decision to launch new ideas.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    There will be prosperity today, and this will help you make smart investment decisions. You may have electronic appliances and even a vehicle today. There will be celebrations within the family, and you are expected to contribute a decent amount. Today is also a good time to resolve a financial issue with friends or relatives. Some businessmen will clear the due and will also make new financial deals with partners.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Health is crucial today. You must be careful while lifting heavy objects. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Children may develop minor cuts while playing, but these won’t be serious. Those who drive in the evening hours must be careful while taking deviations.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today For January 8, 2026: Entrepreneurs May Make New Partnership Deals

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes