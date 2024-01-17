close_game
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 17, 2024 predicts professional setbacks

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 17, 2024 predicts professional setbacks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 17, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Despite minor troubles, the love relationship will be productive today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, skip egos in both personal and professional life

Despite minor troubles, the love relationship will be productive today. Challenges at the workplace will keep you busy. Financial success promises a better life.

Unexpected challenges may take place at the office but you will resolve them.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2024.: Unexpected challenges may take place at the office but you will resolve them.

Avoid outside interferences in the relationship to keep it steady. Unexpected challenges may take place at the office but you will resolve them. Both health and wealth will be positive today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to have settled all the past issues in your love life. Be cordial in your love life and spend more time together. Male Aquarius singles will fall in love in the first part of the day. Females attending a family function or an official event will be the center of attraction and will also receive multiple proposals. Married Aquarius natives must stay away from office romance or other hookups as the chances of your spouse finding it out are higher, especially this evening.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Today is crucial in terms of profession as major tasks will come to you. There can be challenges in the profession and it is crucial you handle them diligently. Some tasks will demand you to work overtime. Bankers, accountants, IT and healthcare professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some Aquarius will also quit the job for a better one. Government employees, lawyers, judges, academicians, chefs, artists, and media persons will have opportunities to display their professional mettle today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of wealth. A previous investment will bring in a good return. The second half of the day is auspicious to invest in property, buy gold or even a car. Maintain a good and efficient financial plan to smartly manage your wealth. You can invest in the stock market and trade but have the proper knowledge to avoid financial mishaps. Though businessmen can launch new ventures and sign new deals, do not blindly trust anyone on financial affairs today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You need to ensure that a proper balance exists between your personal and official life. No office-related tension needs to reach the home as it can impact your mental peace. Seniors must skip food that is rich in sugar and oil. Have a watch on your health and also ensure you have proper sleep.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Story Saved
