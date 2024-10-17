Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts financial returns in business

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be natural in reactions today Expect troubles in the love relationship. Overcome the professional challenges today with confidence. Look for smart options to invest money. Health is good. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024. Expect troubles in the love relationship.

Minor tremors will be there in the love affair. However, you will overcome them with a diplomatic attitude. Financially you will be stable and professional success will also be there. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle while spending time with the lover and also skip arguments. Your lover prefers your presence. You should also provide space to the partner and do not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Express your ideas freely at meetings as they will be approved. Be concerned about the team as your behavior will work out during appraisals. There is no scope for office politics today. Those who are into machines and automobiles will learn new things related to the fields. Artists, lawyers, academicians, and designers will be happy to find opportunities to display their talent. Entrepreneurs looking for new options to augment their profit will be happy to see new opportunities.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Your priority needs to be basic things and you may be successful. Though huge margins may be absent, entrepreneurs will be prosperous. You may also pick a speculative business, the stock market as well as mutual funds as smart investment options. Some females will be a part of the fight over property while there can be moments where you will mediate in monetary issues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Always be cautious about even minor ailments and consult a doctor whenever necessary. Some seniors will have pain in joints and will also develop skin-related issues. Urinary complaints as well as sore throat will be common among minor boys. You should also start the day with light exercise or jogging at the nearby park for an hour. Those who are into athletics need to be extra attentive to accidents.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)