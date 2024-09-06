Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 06, 2024 predicts minor ailments

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let pressure defeat you Your caring attitude will work in the love relationship. No major challenges will disturb you at the office. Both wealth and health are positive today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2024: Your caring attitude will work in the love relationship.

Keep ego clashes out of the relationship and spend more time together. Settle the issues at the office and be careful to meet the targets today. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Today, the love affair will be productive. You may spend more time with the lover and also will shower affection unconditionally. Have positive communication as this will help you both to express your emotions. Some females may get proposals and even a co-worker may approach the family for marriage. Be sincere to your wife and ensure no new hook-ups happen today which may impact the marital life. Single Aquarius natives may also find a new person.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You may need to wear multiple hats at the workplace. Express your opinion without inhibition and the management will approve your suggestions. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Some tasks will also demand you to spend additional hours at the workstation. Students appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant. Businessmen and traders will have license-related problems that need to be resolved today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good to settle a financial dispute. Some natives will receive long pending dues. You may inherit an ancestral property or will win a legal case. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle today. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health as minor medical issues may crop up today. Some females will have migraines today or seniors will complain about pain in joints. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. Do not miss medicines and while traveling to hilly terrains, ensure you have a proper medical kit ready. Those who have respiratory issues must be careful while traveling to new areas.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)