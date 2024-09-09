Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts twists in the relationship

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your smile conquers the world ' Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Today, be ready to see new twists in the relationship.

A happy love life is the catchword of the day. Continue the commitment at work & take up new tasks to prove your professional mettle. Health is also good today.

Be sincere in your love life and this will help you handle the crisis today. Spend more time at the workplace to meet the deadlines. Some tasks will also demand traveling. Be careful about financial handling. Your health is good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Today, be ready to see new twists in the relationship. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Those who have recently found a lover will need to spend more time together to share their emotions. Plan a surprise romantic dinner for your lover which will make the day charming. Single females may get a proposal at work, classroom, or while attending a function.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in dealings and ensure you complete all the assigned tasks without compromising on the deadline. Sales and marketing persons may travel a lot today while healthcare professionals will get opportunities to move abroad for jobs. Your innovative concepts may have takers at the office. Some students will clear university examinations as well as competitive ones today. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, electronics, computer accessories, furniture, and hospitality will see good returns.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

It is crucial you have enough wealth in the coffer. Some long pending dues will be cleared today and a financial dispute will also be resolved. A previous investment will not bring in return as expected. Similarly, you may also have issues in raising the funds to expand the business. However, the routine life will be unaffected and you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices or fashion accessories today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

The general health will be good today and you will even recover from old ailments. You may have issues related to cough and allergies. Minor pain at joints may be there but that will not affect the routine life. However, you should be careful to not consume alcohol and also avoid driving at night. Today is also good to join a gym or yoga session.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)