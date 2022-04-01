Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Things might get bad to worst but your unwavering courage and strong may emerge a winner change everything. Moving ahead with confidence has been your way of life. Focusing on your future is all that matters for you. You have an extraordinary determination to excel in everything and this makes you the person you are. It's your time to shine under the sun. Being too occupied with work and other commitments, you have neglected various aspects on the personal front. Leisure to the trip countryside is highly recommended for you as it is likely to give a much-needed break. Taking along your best pals is likely to make the trip even more fun-filled and adventurous. In work busy in daily this is a great time to plan a family trip. Venturing into in property dealings with family may be beneficial. You have been trying to acquire this property for a long but due to various legal hassles, you have postponed the deal.

Aquarius Finance Today



Re-examine your past investments before making new ones. You are likely to experience a considerable monetary gain from unexpected sources within your family. You have taken saving too lightly, but now you invest in more policies and mutual funds.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family is likely to surprise you with a gift that you have always wanted. Parents are special and so are yours, but due to your busy schedule, you have been unknowingly neglecting them. Plan a family dinner and show them how important they are for you.

Aquarius Career Today



Continuing your positive approach while entering into new projects are likely to prove beneficial for you and your company. The upcoming project may lead you to unprecedented professional growth and it is likely to set a benchmark for others as well.

Aquarius Health Today

Those who have been suffering from backache are likely to find relief from Ayurveda medicines. Practising Meditation is highly recommended as it may provide a calmness to body and soul. Avoid eating junk food as a home-cooked meal may do wonders for your health.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Put all your matrimonial plans on hold for a while. You are most likely to get better proposals very soon. Just enjoy the day with your favourite meal and good chocolate and avoid taking any life-changing decision just yet.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

