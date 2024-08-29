Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024 predicts business disruptions

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle troubles with care The love relationship needs more patience. Despite the challenges at work, your performance will be good today. Pay attention to finance and health as well. Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024: Despite the challenges at work, your performance will be good today.

Consider new changes in the love affair. Spend more time with your partner and take the love affair to the next level. Professional life is productive today. Wealth is good and health will be normal.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Stay away from arguments today and provide personal space to your lover. Value the person and opinions to ensure the relationship is robust. Today is also good to propose or accept one. Be sincere in your approach and the partner will realize your dedication. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Plan a dinner today and also consider giving a gift to the lover that will strengthen the bonding.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues will be at work. Your attitude is crucial while taking part in team discussions. Utilize communication skills to impress the clients. You may be a victim of office politics which may impact productivity. Focus on the job and stay in the good book of the management. An IT project will require rework as the client is not happy. Do not lose morale and instead take it up as a challenge. Businessmen will have minor issues with partners that need immediate attention.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

A few Cancer natives will receive long pending dues which will reflect on your financial status. A foreign vacation will be booked which will include a good expenditure. You may also renovate the home or buy a new house. Though businessmen can launch new ventures and sign new deals, do not blindly trust anyone on financial affairs today. Stay away from real estate or property business today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there. Those with diabetic issues should also be careful about their health today. Cardiac issues will be there among seniors. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Keep alcohol and tobacco out of the life. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Do not drive cars without seat belts and always follow the traffic rules.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)