Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Cancer Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: Expect productive results at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Capture the best moments of love today &let your efforts at the office bring in the best productive results.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle all the troubles in life with confidence

Capture the best moments of love today &let your efforts at the office bring in the best productive results. Prosperity & good health are other highlights.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Shower love to your partner and keep the relationship going. Professional life will be productive. You are good in terms of health. However, despite the prosperity, you need to be careful about expenditure.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will demand more communication. You must also be careful not to interfere in the personal choices of the lover. Some love affairs will see minor hiccups over egos. Those who have had a breakup may come across someone interesting today. But it may take time to turn into a romantic affair. Females can expect a proposal today at the workplace, classroom, or at a private party. You may also patch things up with the ex-flame, which will bring back happiness in life.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the details. This will work out in some special projects. The first part of the day may not be productive and the office. However, things will be on the rack as the day progresses. Some females will be promoted to senior positions. Teamwork will be the key to success, and your opinions and concepts will be accepted without much effort. Your opinions will receive support at meetings. You may also consider attending job interviews.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up. However, daily life will be intact. Some male natives who plan a divorce with their wives may be required to pay an amount as alimony. You may settle all pending dues, while businessmen will receive a bank loan. Traders will resolve all issues with the authorities. Entrepreneurs dealing with foreign clients would receive advance payments, which would benefit business expansions.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

It is good to keep a distance from junk food and aerated drinks. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco as well. There can also be issues associated with bones today. Females having viral fever or sore throat may miss the class or office today. You may also take a walk in the park in the morning or evening, or even spend time sitting under a tree to get off stress.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
