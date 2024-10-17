Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 advice on avoiding love affairs

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in a turbulent time Keep the lover in a good mood and ensure you take up professional responsibilities A hectic professional schedule backed by good health & finance today. Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: A hectic professional schedule backed by good health & finance today.

Resolve the issues and keep the lover in a good mood. Challenges in professional life do exist but both finance and health will be positive today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into office romance that can impact your family life. Some love affairs will become toxic and it is good to come out of it. Be careful while you give opinions as the lover may mistake your intention today. Single natives may also realize a new love in life. An otherwise friendly relationship may turn into a love relationship, especially in the evening hours. Some married females may meet the ex-flame but not rekindle the love affair which may put the marital life in danger.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor challenges, the productivity will meet the requirements. Avoid all instances that may lead to trouble or invite the ire of management. On the positive side, some IT employees, bankers, automobile engineers, and media persons may get opportunities to train juniors. Businessmen may face trouble from the city council or different authorities today. Be ready to resolve the problem before things go serious. Students need to strive hard to clear the examinations today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Keep the financial status intact and ensure you spend only for essential requirements. You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace. A family feud over property will also come up and you need to take a stand on it. While you may invest in the stock market, ensure you have proper guidance.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Keep the health intact and follow a safe lifestyle Start the day with exercise and ensure you skip oily stuff. It is good to stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Those who have heart or lung ailments need to go ahead with their medical tests. Avoid riding a bike at high speed today and wear a helmet.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)