Monday, Sep 09, 2024
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts pleasant moments

By Dr J.N Pandey
Sep 09, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for September 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look for pleasant moments in the relationship.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the worries at bay

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Have control over finances today and health is good.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Be careful while having disagreements in the workplace. Today, both your health and wealth are good as well.

Take up new responsibilities at work to prove the professional mettle. Your relationship is mostly free from tremors. Have control over finances today and health is good.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Take your lover on a night ride today. The second part of the day is good to propose and single Cancer females can also expect a proposal. Fortunate female natives will resolve the issues with the ex-lover to get back into the old love affair. Make the partner believe that your love is sincere and honest. Your partner will appreciate your achievements today and will stand by your side as a great pillar. Avoid disputes of all sorts today and also plan a romantic vacation that will further augment your relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be innovative at team meetings and always show the willingness to take up new tasks. Your communication skills will work out in client interactions. Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace. Today is good to even quit the job to join another. As the stars for a career are stronger, you will get a new job with a decent package without much difficulty. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities will have reason to smile.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, do not blindly trust a sibling or friend on financial affairs and have control while lending a big amount. You can expect expenditure in the form of a celebration at the office or within the family. Utilize this opportunity to buy a new property or house today. You may also consider investing in multiple sources including property and speculative business.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Minor issues such as headaches or leg pain can happen today. Normal health will be good and children will be free from cuts and bruises. Some seniors will have pain in their joints. Those who feel uneasiness must consult a doctor. Avoid smoking and stay away from adventure sports today.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

