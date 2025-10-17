Cancer Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: Major twists in love

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a role model for others Resolve the relationship issues on a positive note. Put in efforts to deliver the best professional results. Be careful about the financial investments. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Love-related issues demand early settlement. Your commitment at work will also be tested. Keep a watch on the financial decisions. Health also demands special attention today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will see major twists today. There will be issues that demand more communication. You need to be ready to spend time with your lover. A friend may also play a villain in your love affair. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day. Some males will get into office romance that will impact their married life. Plan a romantic outdoor dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Your commitment will also help settle crucial issues associated with clients, which will also add value to your profile. You may also confidently attend job interviews, as the results will be positive. The second part of the day is crucial for bankers, accountants, and financial managers. Armed and legal professionals will be ready to accept criticism today. Some students will also receive admit cards from foreign universities. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. But the returns from some previous investments may not be as fruitful as you expected. This may prevent you from making further investments in speculative business. You may sell off a property or buy a new one. Some natives will renovate the house or even buy a new vehicle. Though businessmen will be successful in getting a bank loan approved, it is good to avoid large-scale investments and lending a large amount to a friend.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

You may develop minor respiratory issues. There can also be minor injuries that may hurt the bones. Females and children may develop rashes on the skin, while some natives may also have issues associated with digestion. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies, including yoga and meditation. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)