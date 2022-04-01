Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It's never too late and today is the right time to start afresh without any pre-conceived notions and hesitations. You have always followed your heart. Stop judging people and trust your basic instincts and take all your decisions with full courage and confidence. Planning an adventure with your travel buddies can be a great idea. The trip may help can uplift your mood and help in changing your perspective of life. You must learn to relax and don’t be too meticulous while discussing and planning a fun trip with your friends and family members. Your focus should be on enjoying the entire thrill that the trip is likely to offer. You can examine all your actions before venturing into anything new and avoid making any impulsive decisions while dealing with property. Possession of a property is expected to come to you. However, you are advised to be confidential and avoid revealing the details of the deal to your friends.

Cancer Finance Today

You are advised to be very careful while investing in the share market. You might be lured to invest a big amount in a new share. All that glitters is not gold, so be very careful and study well the pros and cons of any investment.

Cancer Family Today

The day is likely to start on a positive note and you must get ready to spend some happy time with your family. Your parents and siblings may be in the best of their health and it will take you further happy. The arrival of a new family member is likely to spread positivity and joy in the family.

Cancer Career Today

Those who are working in the IT sector can expect promotions and hikes. People involved in the education sector are most likely to get a couple of lucrative offers today. Consulting your friends and family before making a decision is also important.

Cancer Health Today

Start your day with your herbal team and the entire day maybe a refreshing experience for you. You can expect your favourite dessert in breakfast today which is likely to make your morning even more special.

Cancer Love Life Today

Don’t be shy and make that first move and the day is likely to be yours. Things may be beautiful once you decide to express your feelings. You can take your partner on a long drive and you will realise that you both needed this time together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink