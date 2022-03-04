Capricorn Daily Horoscope for March 4: Maintain a positive outlook

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you are advised to remain alert and attentive else you miss some good opportunities to grow and advance in your life. Finalize pending decisions as you are likely to be blessed with good foresight and intuition. They may guide you in making all the right moves. Maintain a positive outlook and do good deeds. Some difficult decisions may be needed to be taken but be confident in yourself and trust your instincts. You would be in the best position to entertain friends and folks. Don’t be surprised if others turn to you for guidance and support. In case you face a property-related issue, then it would be wise not to finalize anything at this point. A bad deal may harm your capital. Long journeys may suffer some hurdles and inconvenience if you do not plan them minutely. With renewed focus and revamped study schedule, some students may succeed in making that all important grade

Capricorn Finance Today

Today, you may have some financial instability due to the health issue of your partner. So be adequately prepared. It is advised that you stay cautious while communicating as misunderstanding with your business partners may arise. Your financial position will gain strength as your prudent decisions remain spot on.

Capricorn Family Today

You are likely to have abundance of energy, for yourself, your family and friends today. The bonds would remain strong, calm and harmonious, strengthening family ties. You can be sure that your loved ones will return your support when you need it most.

Capricorn Career Today

Those in jobs might get elevated as well and you might be able to get a breakthrough in some activity/project and become a top performer. Approach any new venture with caution as mistakes may prove costly

Capricorn Health Today

Healthwise, it is advised to involve yourself in some physical activity to stay fit and healthy. You may feel a little weak and irritated as chronic ailment threatens to resurface. Increase your intake of water or else digestive problems could bother you.

Capricorn Love Life Today

It’s a good day in love, as those of you who are single can develop a new romantic relationship in family or social function. There will be peace and harmony in marital life as you succeed in resolving a long-standing contentious issue.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026