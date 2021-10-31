Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 31: A joyful day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you will be full of positive energy and enthusiasm, which is likely to show in the way you work. You will not be pulled down by negative pressures in life. Your stress-free attitude will help you get along very well with people, winning you friends and fans in the way. You know how to control your sentiments, which will work in your favor in tensed situations. With your responsible behavior and a disciplined lifestyle, you will be able to surge ahead, without falling prey to tricks of those that work against your plans. Your leadership qualities work best when you work as a team player. Good things will start falling in your lap in the days to come.

Capricorn Finance Today

It is likely that your new business venture might not bring expected gains. You will have to get rid of your old debts before you put your hard-earned money in dubious schemes. Focus on things that bring constructive results.

Capricorn Family Today

Your domestic atmosphere is likely to remain joyful today. Relatives at home will entertain everyone with their presence. However, some untoward incident towards the end of the day might bring some tensed moments.

Capricorn Career Today

Your hard work and honest efforts are likely to bring you success on the professional front today. However, despite enjoying popularity at work, you might miss out on some promising opportunities in your career.

Capricorn Health Today

Your dietary supplements and breathing exercises will help you maintain good health and relax your mind. Your energy levels will be at their peak today. You need to avoid a sedentary lifestyle to stay away from weight-related ailments.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You will propose marriage to your beloved today and a positive reply is likely to come in return. However, you need to give some time to your romantic relationship to bloom before taking the plunge.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

