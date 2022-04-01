Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You must not get disheartened as most of the prevailing issues around you are likely to be resolved soon. You have been a responsible person. Instead of sulking, you have always believed in rising to the occasion and lending a helping hand to others. Being a social butterfly, you consider making new friends get a clear and different insight of human nature. You are a dreamer but you must not get detached from the reality of life. Enjoying each day as it comes is your motto. Live life to the fullest and keep all your worries aside. Time is great to plan a long trip with your loved ones. You must consider visiting your native place as it may rejuvenate your otherwise dull mood. Those who are planning to buy properties are expected to get a good deal if done with proper consultation and advice from an expert.

Capricorn Finance Today



Your wise decision in the past is likely to yield you excellent and unexpected results. However, you are advised to be very cautious while dealing in money matters where your friends are involved. Save more and spending less may also be very beneficial.

Capricorn Family Today



You have a family man and your parents have been your strength. Very soon you may get to spend more time with your parents. This special time is likely to give memories which you may cherish all your life. So, make most of the occasion.

Capricorn Career Today



You are advised to wait for the right moment if you are trying to change your profession. You have been finding your current profession to monotonous but a proper analysis of other options is very essential before taking a final decision.

Capricorn Health Today



You have planning to shed those extra kilos and today the positive result is likely to be your motivation to work with more sincerity. Taking a doctor’s advice can also help. Chain smokers will soon quit smoking with much ease and comfort.

Capricorn Love Life Today



You are likely to soon be struck by Cupid as arranged marriage is on the cards for all the young eligible people out there. Don't take any hasty decision rather seek a bit of advice from your elder siblings. You may embark on an exciting phase of your life very soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

