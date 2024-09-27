Career Horoscope Today for September 26, 2024: Financial windfall for these zodiac signs today

Aries: Do not be rebellious, as this may only increase resistance. There are bound to be some hitches along the way, but as long as you are receptive to change, you will be able to handle them. Do not be too strict with what you want to happen; just wait patiently for the best solution. Your flexibility will assist you in solving problems and make you gain respect for being able to think on your feet. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: The recent success that you have achieved will make you confident, giving you more energy and zeal. You will be able to approach tasks with new vigour, creating new avenues for learning. It will also assist you in gaining self-esteem and being a role model to your fellow workers. As you continue to add on to these achievements, do not forget that this will go a long way in benefiting your career in the long run.

Gemini: Take charge and start things on your own. If it is a new project, a decision that has been made but not implemented or a task that requires discussion, be the one to take action. Your positive approach will enable you to achieve what you have been aspiring to do and gain your seniors' respect. Be proactive, and you will discover that your efforts will be rewarded with success and appreciation.

Cancer: Follow up on any work-related issues that have been left unresolved. If you have been expecting responses to your job interviews, work requests, or project approvals, this is the time to follow up. Do not wait for someone else to give you feedback or information; go ahead and ask for it. Your initiative will be appreciated. This is also a good day to close out any open items and ensure that any outstanding issues are resolved.

Leo: Today, you may feel playful, which can introduce a new energy into your work sphere. You will find that humour is your best friend, especially in otherwise stressful areas. It is time to have a wordplay to lighten the mood, and your positive outlook may help other people in the workplace. It is a good day for planning or working on any task that requires out-of-the-box solutions. It’s all about balance and moderation.

Virgo: Do not be reluctant to work those extra hours or to do that little extra that is expected of you. Your efforts will not be in vain because soon you will be presented with new opportunities. Positive changes are lined up, and the work you put in now will help you leverage them soon. It is the right time to think, act and execute strategies that will enable one to achieve the desired growth.

Libra: It is a good time to reflect on the possibilities and not rush into a decision. Your career and personal growth are worth your time and efforts, and today, you might get answers if only you will try to contemplate. If you are selecting between new positions, jobs, projects, or businesses, then trust your intuition and make a pros and cons list. It is not a race to act; there is no need to rush into a decision.

Scorpio: It’s one of those days when productivity might not be at its highest, which is perfectly fine. Do not push yourself into doing something that you do not feel like doing – sometimes, going easy can make you come up with something better. If possible, try to do other activities that do not require a lot of focus or brainstorming. If you are in a group, you may find that your more relaxed attitude will help brighten the atmosphere for everyone.

Sagittarius: You might think the work is never-ending, and the tasks accumulate at a pace you would not like. It may look like there is no end to the expectations, but do not get stressed out. Take a break and get your bearings; try to work through your tasks individually instead of getting overwhelmed. It is okay to delegate where it is possible. This way, you will be more in control of the workload and feel fulfilled.

Capricorn: All the confusion and uncertainties you have been experiencing about your work are slowly ending. You will find that things are getting in order, and you are able to devote more time to your goals. If it was a project on hold or a decision you had to make but were unsure about, today’s energy will provide you with the clarity you need to proceed. Capitalise on this newfound clarity.

Aquarius: You may be faced with a problem at work that you cannot avoid in the face of it. This is why it is important not to force the issue; the more you try to avoid it, the more it seems like the solution is nowhere to be found. However, leave your frustration aside and consider new information. It is sometimes good to take a step back and let things happen as they are so that you can get the perspective you need.

Pisces: Your ideas and how you perform your duties will draw the attention of your superiors, and you will be commended as you deserve. This is the time to present any new ideas or a new solution you have developed because this will likely be welcomed and may open new avenues. This positive recognition may help you to gain confidence and strengthen your position in your workplace even more.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

