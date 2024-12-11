Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

December 9-15, 2024: Financial windfall for these Chinese zodiac signs by this weekend

BySoumi Pyne
Dec 11, 2024 06:51 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from December 9-15, three Chinese zodiacs will likely receive financial luck by this weekend.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This week promises to bring success and opportunities to build family wealth, so make the most of it as a foundation for greater achievements in the future. It’s a time to feel proud and aim higher!

3 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive financial luck from December 9-15, 2024.(Freepik)
3 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive financial luck from December 9-15, 2024.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese Horoscope December 2024: Monthly Predictions as per your Chinese zodiac sign

If you work in fields like construction, housekeeping, or trades requiring specific skills, your efforts will stand out, especially if you're from a minority background. For others, success will come through learning—read, watch, and explore new ideas to enhance your expertise and unlock fresh possibilities.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope December 2024: Abundant luck for 3 Chinese zodiac signs

If finances have felt tight lately, it might be time to reflect on how you think about money and abundance. Doubts or beliefs about not deserving wealth could block opportunities, so focus on shifting your mindset and letting go of negative self-talk.

For a boost of confidence, wear slate grey this week.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

According to Chinese predictions, you should focus on your path this week, avoiding comparisons with others. This will bring success in ways that may surprise and inspire you. Staying true to your journey will also boost your self-confidence and sense of fulfilment.

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from December 9-15, 2024

Teachers, paramedics, and firefighters are especially poised to thrive during this period, but anyone who trusts their instincts and avoids peer pressure will also see positive results. If you’ve been dealing with financial struggles, it could be due to trying too hard to please others or being influenced by external expectations. Letting go of these habits will clear obstacles and open up new opportunities.

This week, green is your power colour.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week holds great promise for both career growth and financial gains. It's your time to aim high and keep up the momentum, moving confidently toward your goals.

People in the food industry are especially likely to benefit, finding wealth and success flowing their way. For others, the simple act of enjoying wholesome meals and embracing life's positivity can help unlock opportunities. If you've faced setbacks, consider evaluating your inner circle—negative influences may have been holding you back. Journaling your thoughts on these dynamics can provide valuable insights and clarity.

Green is your power colour this week.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On