Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chinese Horoscope December 2024: Abundant luck for 3 Chinese zodiac signs

BySoumi Pyne
Dec 04, 2024 08:16 PM IST

Chinese Horoscope December 2024: Here are your Chinese predictions based on your zodiac signs.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

According to Chinese astrology, December looks great for your finances! If you’ve already sorted your holiday shopping, you’re set to enjoy quality time with loved ones stress-free. Trust your instincts as you plan it can bring you financial happiness and success.

Lucky Chinese zodiac signs for December 2024.(Freepik)
Lucky Chinese zodiac signs for December 2024.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese Horoscope December 2024: Monthly Predictions as per your Chinese zodiac sign

If you feel stuck, it might help to look at whether negative relationships or attitudes are holding you back from growing your wealth. Staying positive and letting go of discouragement will help you move toward abundance.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This month looks promising for your finances, especially with support from family and friends. Stay open to unexpected opportunities and embrace them confidently. Dressing sharply could even boost your chances of financial success! If you’ve faced setbacks, they might stem from negative words or discouragement from people around you, particularly those in positions of authority. Don’t let these beliefs hold you back—work to counter them, and you’ll clear the path for abundance and growth.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This December, your financial success is well-deserved after a year of consistent hard work and dedication. It’s your moment to enjoy the rewards of your efforts.

Unexpected areas like a creative project, a side hustle, or even a social event could open doors to new opportunities. If financial challenges have held you back, consider an energy-clearing ritual to invite positivity and fresh momentum into your life, helping you align with abundance and growth.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On