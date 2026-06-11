Do the planets control your future? Sadhguru says spiritual growth can change the equation

In a recent Instagram post, Sadhguru wrote, "If you do not take life into your hands, the planets will decide your destiny. But the moment you step on a spiritual path, even the best astrologers will not make predictions for you, because you have completely taken charge of your life and destiny."

A recent post by spiritual leader Sadhguru has sparked discussion around a question that has fascinated people for generations: how much of life is written in the stars, and how much is in our own hands?

Can the movement of planets shape your future, or do your choices matter more?

What does astrology say about destiny? Many people look to astrology for guidance during important moments in life. Birth charts, planetary transits and horoscopes are often used to understand potential opportunities, challenges and personal tendencies.

Astrology generally suggests that planetary movements can influence certain themes in a person's life. However, many astrologers also maintain that astrology points to possibilities rather than fixed outcomes.

This is where the conversation often overlaps with spirituality.

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Where does spirituality fit in? Spiritual traditions across the world have long emphasized self-awareness, inner growth and conscious living. The focus is not on predicting the future but on understanding yourself more deeply.

Sadhguru's post reflects this perspective. His message suggests that when people become more aware of their thoughts, actions and choices, they are less likely to feel controlled by external circumstances.

Rather than asking, "What will happen to me?" spirituality encourages people to ask, "How will I respond to what happens?"

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Taking responsibility for your life At the heart of Sadhguru's message is the idea of personal responsibility.

Practices such as meditation, mindfulness and self-reflection are often seen as ways to develop greater clarity. As people become more conscious of their habits and reactions, they may feel more capable of making decisions that align with their values.

For many spiritual seekers, this shift is not about escaping destiny. It is about becoming an active participant in their own life rather than moving through it on autopilot.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the expert's interpretation of a social media post. HT does not claim its accuracy.