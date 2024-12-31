Astrology in 2025 brings big changes with major planets moving into new signs, creating fresh energy for everyone. Nearly every planet will shift into a different part of the zodiac sign, some for the first time in decades. While there’s excitement ahead, these 4 zodiac signs are set to enjoy luck and abundance in this new year 2025. Horoscope 2025: Most lucky zodiac sign in 2025

4 zodiac signs will be lucky in 2025

Here are the four zodiac signs set to have the best year in 2025:

Aries

The year begins with some energy challenges, but by March, things will shift as motivation picks up. Aries will experience clarity in their personal and romantic lives, especially after a solar eclipse in their sign on March 29. New beginnings and spiritual growth are highlighted, with Neptune entering Aries on March 30. Saturn’s entry into Aries on May 24 will encourage Aries to step into leadership and take charge of their future. The year will end with professional growth, as Mars boosts career goals.

Gemini

2025 starts with a continued lucky streak as Jupiter, the planet of abundance, remains in Gemini until June. With support from Mercury, Gemini’s creative energy is at its peak, especially in late January and early February. June and July bring exciting changes as Uranus enters Gemini for the first time since 1949, encouraging innovation and new ideas. The summer will be filled with inspiration, perfect for acting on creative projects.

Cancer

Cancer will start the year with some challenges, but by February, motivation will soar as Mars moves out of retrograde. A magical summer follows, with Jupiter entering Cancer on June 9, bringing good luck and abundant opportunities in love, career, and personal growth. The June 25 new moon and Jupiter’s favourable aspects later in the year provide ideal times for setting big dreams and turning them into reality.

Pisces

Pisces begins 2025 with a focus on destiny as the North Node enters its sign, pushing it to embrace its true path. Love and relationships will thrive, especially with Venus in Pisces, for an extended period, making this a year of romantic growth. Major shifts in the summer, including Neptune and Saturn moving out of Pisces, will allow Pisces to use their intuition and newfound wisdom to step into their power and make meaningful changes.