Horoscope for November 19, 2024: Pluto in Aquarius will bring a positive impact to these zodiac signs

BySoumi Pyne
Nov 19, 2024 04:57 PM IST

On November 19, 2024, two zodiac signs are in for a wave of luck and abundance as Pluto shifts from Capricorn into Aquarius. This planetary transit may feel intense, but it’s all about transformation and uncovering what’s beneath the surface. Let's delve into why Pluto in Aquarius will likely bring abundance to these two zodiac signs.

Pluto in Aquarius has a positive impact today. (Representative image0(Freepik)
Leo- Pluto in the fire sign Aquarius signals a major shift in relationships. This includes connections with the public, clients, and networks, especially for those running a business. Pluto, known for its transformative power, will encourage a deep examination of bonds and connections. For Leo, this marks the start of a soul-searching journey that promises profound growth, although it will unfold gradually over the next 20 years. But Leo isn’t the only sign experiencing such powerful changes.

Capricorn- For you, this shift activates your second house, focusing on material possessions, self-worth, and finances. How it impacts you depends on the actions you take next. With Pluto's energy, this Earth sign has the potential to make significant money. However, some Capricorns may need to dive into shadow work, consider career changes, and get serious about managing their finances. Be cautious with spending—stick to a budget and avoid overspending. Instead, focus on saving wisely and exploring ways to grow your wealth. Success will depend on the choices you make moving forward.

