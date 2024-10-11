Get ready for a big transformation arc as Pluto goes direct in Capricorn: All you need to know about the seminal transit

But what does this mean? Lots. Pluto and the zodiac sign of Capricorn have had a tumultuous but character-building run, lasting on and off (but mostly on) for the better part of 15 years. Pluto entered the zodiac sign back in 2008 and spelled out the commencement of a very, very long and trying spell of time. The past 15 years for all those with cardinal placements in Capricorn, has been a time where much of their character was either developed, or foundationally recreated. The planet of Pluto represents the very slow moving energies of regeneration, transformation and rebirth. But how do you spawn a new elevated life and personality, unless you absolutely shed the old? You need to discard the old to make place for the new. And with Pluto also being a painfully slow-moving planet, this process of destruction and reconstruction has been a painstakingly long one. Fret no more though. Relief is on it's way, and the process has already begun. Pluto goes direct in Capricorn today: What does this mean?(Photo: Earth.com)

As Pluto goes direct today, it is kickstarting the process of moving out of Capricorn. This stretch of time, which will go on till November 19, will be Pluto and Capricorn's last dance, at least for the rest of our lifetime. The planet will next be moving into the water sign of Aquarius, where it will be stationed for the next 20 years.

For the meantime, what does this mean for all the zodiac signs? Let's start with the main player. Everything Capricorns have endured over the last 15 years has been very seminal in how the have constructed their self-image and from this point onwards, you will feel the pressure coming off of your psyche. All the trouble and struggle, has led you to this moment and based on the work you've done on yourself, it's now time to reap the rewards.

Aries can expect clarity and the lifting of illusions when it comes to their career while Taurus will find themselves opening up to new learning avenues. Geminis will reflect on what a healthy relationship truly means for them, while the focus for Cancer will be entirely on their partnerships of all kinds. Leos will redirect their attention to personal wellness while Virgos will do the same in the sector of romance. Libras will have emotional upheavals (and if you deal with them correctly, resolutions) when it comes to their home. Scorpios can expect elevated communication while Sagittarians will be realigning focus on their personal wealth. Aquarians will find themselves gravitating towards spirituality, while Pisces will find opportune moments to plan ahead for the future.

We wish you strength, healing and breakthroughs during this very key transit!