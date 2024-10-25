Horoscope for October 25, 2024: 2 zodiac signs are likely to receive luck today

On October 25, 2024, two zodiac signs have a big chance to attract luck and abundance! With the Moon in Leo, forming a tricky angle with Neptune in Pisces. This might create a sense of emotional haze, making it hard to see things clearly and potentially leaving you feeling unsure or overly hopeful. 2 zodiac signs are likely to receive luck today.

Aries (21st March to 19th April)

Just like the bold first sign of the zodiac, you're feeling ready to break out of the ordinary.

You’re not just looking for physical freedom (since sitting still isn’t your thing), but your mind and spirit are itching for an exciting new adventure, too! Right now, you probably dislike being held back, and it’s the perfect time to break free and blaze your own trail. Emotionally, you’re fired up and ready to grow—staying in one place? That’s for other signs.

Luck is on your side, and you might even feel a bit extra generous. Your boldness makes it easy to share your thoughts and feelings, and that honest, upfront style? It’s really making a difference in your relationships. Friends and family admire your directness—no sugarcoating, and that’s why they love you!

New friendships might also be coming up, and these people are the real deal—just how you like it. They’ll not only match your go-getter energy but could also bring new opportunities. This is your time to shine and impress others.

Libra (23rd September to 22nd October)

Today, you're ready to explore feelings that others might avoid. As the zodiac’s natural peacemaker, you give every emotion a fair chance, handling even the messy ones calmly. Your intuition is extra sharp right now, letting you pick up on what others are feeling as easily as choosing between two favourite outfits. When those flashes of insight come (and they will), trust them — the universe is sending you a clear sign.

People often wonder, "How does Libra stay calm through life’s ups and downs?" You know life has its ups and downs, just like the changing seasons, and as a sign that values balance, you’re okay with that. But even with your natural grace, it’s important to protect your peace by setting boundaries. Sometimes, saying “no” is the best choice. By taking care of your needs, you’ll feel more emotionally fulfilled, making today one of your best days yet.