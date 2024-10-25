Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for October 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Hermit Today the Hermit suggests that taking a step back into solitude could be your quickest route to inner calm. It’s time to look within for answers. Read about your daily tarot prediction for August 25, 2023.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

This card signals financial focus. Hang tight—your hard work is about to pay off, and the reward is coming your way soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You might feel drawn to trust someone’s advice. But take a moment to check the facts yourself so you don’t miss the real message.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Have you thought about taking a break from social media? Instead of scrolling today, the Star encourages you to look inward and connect with your higher self.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

It’s time to clear out the old and make room for new things. Sort through your belongings, donate what you don’t need, and welcome a fresh look for the season.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Not everyone will share your view, and that’s okay. Stay true to what you believe and don’t let others sway you. Be firm about what matters to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Hold onto your dreams a bit longer. Avoid sharing your ideas with others right now—let them grow fully in your heart before revealing them to the world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You may sense a deep bond with someone special. Whether it’s love or friendship, cherish these connections—they’re gifts and bring meaning to life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving fast, and you might feel pulled in every direction. Once things slow down, consider how you can take control and find peace within yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Good things are happening. Accept the blessings coming your way, and don’t hold back your happiness—let yourself enjoy these moments of success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many amazing skills. What do you love doing most? Lean into your talents and see if they guide you closer to your purpose in life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Celebrate the joy you’ve earned! It’s a great day to recognize your accomplishments. Appreciate the small moments, and let yourself feel grateful.