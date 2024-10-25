Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 25. (Freepik)

Price may become a deterrent in purchasing an expensive item, so start saving now. At work, you will succeed in impressing superiors by stage-managing your performance. You will put in efforts to maintain good health. Those planning a family can expect good news. Setting out on a short vacation to a nearby place is possible. A good price is likely for those opting to sell their property. A celebration may keep you happily involved.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Remain punctual in an exercise routine that you have adopted. Good time management will hold you in good stead at work. This is an excellent time to multiply your assets on the financial front. You will be able to achieve peace and tranquillity on the home front. A vacation is on the cards and promises much excitement. Investing in property is indicated for some. This is an excellent day for those waiting for their wish to be fulfilled.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect a thrilling time in the company of your lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Keeping in touch with people who matter assumes importance on the professional front. Good news awaits you on the academic front as you finally achieve what you have been yearning for a long. A hike in salary or a monetary incentive cannot be ruled out. Adopting a new fitness regimen will prove most beneficial. You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today. You will be able to make good time on a long journey. Buying a new house is possible.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction shows all indications of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Your brilliant performance at work can become the talk of the town. A function can find you in the limelight on the social front. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. A property is likely to come into your name soon. Good financial management will help save money for spending on other major requirements. Good news on the family front is likely to lift up the mood.

Love Focus: Some of you may start pursuing a new love interest.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Attending a party or a function is possible today. Do something about your fitness. Your willingness to work is likely to make you the favourite of your superiors. An opportunity to make good money is waiting in the wings for some. A guest is likely to brighten up the home front and keep you entertained. Setting out to a holiday destination appears to be a strong possibility. Excellent prospects on the property front are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Efforts on the love front are set to succeed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Your ideas may prove profitable to the organisation you are working for. An outstanding amount awaited for a long may materialise soon. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. You will be able to fine-tune your body through dietary control. Someone's support on the family front will prove most reassuring. A journey with someone close is about to materialise and promises lots of fun. Investing in property is certain to give good returns.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

There is a fifty-fifty chance of getting a sympathetic ear to your personal problem from higher-ups today. Financially, you remain safe. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence. Learning the ropes quickly will enable you to remain a step ahead of others. Changes made on the home front are likely to be appreciated by all. Fun time is foreseen for those setting out on a vacation. You may become health conscious and start shaking a leg.

Love Focus: Positive signs on the romantic front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Green

A promotion or a raise is on the cards on the professional front. Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. Travelling with your near and dear ones to someplace exotic will be fun. Advice given by someone may prove priceless on the health front. Some out-of-town guests may arrive and brighten up the home front. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found. A social gathering, organised through your initiative, will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Efforts to bring romance back into your life will succeed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Back arrears are likely to materialise for some and make their bank balance healthy. Professionals are likely to feel pleased with what they have achieved. Today, you may get the opportunity to implement what you have planned. Start focussing on the academic front, if you want to put up a good show. Meditation, yoga or an exercise regime will do much to bring you back into shape. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Enrolling on a financial scheme will be in your favour, as it promises to add to your wealth. The academic front seems favourable. You are likely to focus on health and fitness. Make the most of what the day offers you today. Material or manpower support at work will be a godsend and take a substantial workload off your shoulders. Some improvements on the home front may be initiated by you. A leisure trip can unexpectedly materialise and delight you.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to get lucky in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Networking may come in handy on the academic front. Remaining in control on the financial front will help curb wasteful expenditure. You are likely to shake a leg to maintain your figure and fitness. Something done in the past at work is likely to show positive results now. Homemakers will find resetting the house most fulfilling. Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property.

Love Focus: Someone you like is likely to respond positively and help you realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

A good day is foreseen, and you will be able to achieve much. A happy situation on the home front will keep you in an upbeat mood. professional fronts. The day seems auspicious for earning big bucks. You are likely to maintain your fitness by following your workout schedule diligently. You may plan a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. Socially, you will find yourself much in demand.

Love Focus: Spending time with your lover is likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron